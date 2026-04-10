Passing Women Reservation Bill during poll process violation of Model Code; but we don't expect EC to even take cognisance: Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:04 IST
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Passing Women Reservation Bill during poll process violation of Model Code; but we don't expect EC to even take cognisance: Kharge at CWC meet.
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