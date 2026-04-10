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Chautala Blasts Haryana Government Over Farmers' Plight

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala criticized the BJP government for inadequate crop procurement arrangements and delayed compensation for farmers affected by unseasonal rain. He alleged major gaps in procurement processes and called for a central probe into financial irregularities and political mishandling of farmers' issues in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:53 IST
Chautala Blasts Haryana Government Over Farmers' Plight
Dushyant Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has sharply criticized the state's BJP government, accusing it of failing to provide adequate crop procurement and compensation arrangements for farmers affected by recent unseasonal rains.

During a press conference in Panchkula, Chautala pointed to official data revealing that only a fraction of wheat arrivals in mandis had been procured. He raised concerns about inadequate measures, including the absence of biometric systems and shortages of essential resources like gunny bags.

Chautala further criticized the government for not extending compensation beyond a handful of districts and alleged large-scale financial irregularities, demanding a comprehensive investigation by central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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