Aimed at diverting attention from govt's achievements, says CM Stalin on AIADMK's Palaniswami's 'power centre' charge against his family.
PTI | Tamilnadu | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:28 IST
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Aimed at diverting attention from govt's achievements, says CM Stalin on AIADMK's Palaniswami's 'power centre' charge against his family.
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