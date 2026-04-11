Punjab's Drug Battle: Questioning the Numbers
Congress MP Randhawa and SAD's Majithia challenge AAP's claim that over 90,000 drug traffickers have been arrested, questioning how many truly are traffickers. They urge focusing on rehabilitation and dismantling supply chains rather than making publicity-driven claims that tarnish Punjab's reputation. They stress the need for concrete outcomes over optics.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's battle against drug trafficking faces scrutiny as Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned the AAP government's arrest figures. The leaders argue that many arrested are victims rather than traffickers, urging a focus on rehabilitation.
Randhawa demanded transparency from the government in disclosing the number of 'A-category' traffickers captured, alongside details of seized narcotics. He emphasized the need to dismantle drug supply chains, maintaining that the Congress will continue its fight against drug trade without defaming Punjab.
Majithia criticized the government for prioritizing optics over real outcomes, claiming that those involved in trafficking often escape scrutiny. Both leaders called for concrete actions to effectively tackle the drug crisis in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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