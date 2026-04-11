TMC's 15-year rule has given nothing but fear to every citizen of Bengal: Modi at Katwa rally.
PTI | Katwa | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:36 IST
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- India
TMC's 15-year rule has given nothing but fear to every citizen of Bengal: Modi at Katwa rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Katwa
- Rally
- TMC
- Bengal
- 15-year rule
- Fear
- BJP
- Corruption
- Development
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