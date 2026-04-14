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Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader following resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:13 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader following resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM.
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Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader following resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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