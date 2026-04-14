Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader following resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary elected BJP legislature party leader following resignation of Nitish Kumar as CM.
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