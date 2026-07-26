Tensions Escalate: Yemen's Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Ports

Tensions in the Middle East have risen as Yemen's Houthi militants target Saudi oil installations in Jizan and Yanbu, key ports on the Red Sea. These attacks come amid a fragile ceasefire and have led to heightened global concerns regarding regional stability and oil supply disruptions.

In an unexpected diplomatic shift, the U.S. delayed its retaliatory strikes against Iran, despite previous escalations. President Trump has reiterated his preference for diplomacy, indicating ongoing negotiations with Tehran, although he cautions that Iran is not yet ready for a resolution.

The conflict's expansion to major shipping routes raises alarms over potential disruptions to energy supplies. The breakdown of a ceasefire in Yemen adds to the volatility, with global oil prices surging past $100 a barrel. The situation is exacerbated by threats from Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who warns of further strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure.