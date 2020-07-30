Left Menu
Development News Edition

Art is sacrificed because it's visible: Pakistani director Asim Abbasi on his new TV show

Cultural exchanges, perhaps because of their high visibility, are the first to be sacrificed when India and Pakistan ties hit a rough patch, says Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi whose new TV show “Churails” will soon be seen in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:17 IST
Art is sacrificed because it's visible: Pakistani director Asim Abbasi on his new TV show

Cultural exchanges, perhaps because of their high visibility, are the first to be sacrificed when India and Pakistan ties hit a rough patch, says Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi whose new TV show “Churails” will soon be seen in India. Abbasi, who believes institutional politics must be kept away from art, will showcase his drama on Zindagi, which returns next month on ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s digital platform ZEE5 after four years. "Cultural exchange is always (sacrificed) because it's so prominent, visible. When you cut its cord, everyone will notice. The public will know something massive has been done and we have disconnected with the other nation,” Abbasi told PTI over phone from London. "That's why the exchange of artistic talents always gets sacrificed between these things. It's unfortunate. I wish we could keep institutional politics separate from art," added the director of the acclaimed film “Cake”.

Though there is no official ban, Pakistani artistes were barred from working in Indian films and music in the aftermath of the terror attack on an army base in Uri in 2016. This prompted India to launch a surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan. In the days that followed, Fawad Khan’s role in Karan Johar’s film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” was the centre of a storm and Bollywood producers have since avoided working with actors from across the border.

The situation worsened after the Pulwama terror attack last year, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asking even music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers. Cutting cultural ties between the two nations is "sad", said Abbasi. Though India and Pakistan have "grown together and grown apart", what binds them is the love for good storytelling, he said. "We have bonded over storytelling. Our emotional highs and lows are similar. Though I'm a huge fan of foreign cinema, their emotional highs and lows are very different than the whole subcontinent. What India lacked was the limited series culture, which Pakistan had... Similarly, we had a broken cinema system and Bollywood fulfilled that role for us," he said.

A large section of the Indian audience discovered Pakistani dramas such as “Humsafar” and “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” on Zee's Zindagi channel which also syndicated content from other countries, including Brazil, South Korea and Turkey. The channel, which launched in 2014, dropped the Pakistani shows in 2016 and subsequently shut down. Abbasi's "Churails"— Pakistan's first webseries and produced by ZEE -- will be Zindagi's debut offering and is scheduled to premiere on August 11. He hopes the re-launch of Zindagi will eventually lead to additional "cross cultural collaboration", where talents of both the nations get to work together. "We want the exchanges to flourish because it'll result in more content for everyone. You and I are having this conversation because it has been facilitated by ZEE5 coming to the forefront and justifying their tagline- 'Milke jeeyenge'." “Churails”, based in Karachi, narrates the story of four self-proclaimed 'churails' (witches), who unite to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands among the city's elite.

According to Abbasi, the story is about women who have experienced oppression, have been turned down and never given their rights. "It is about the coming together of these women who have carved a space for themselves, live their life on their own terms, and do for the oppressed women what law can't do." The journey of "Churails" started after the massive success of his debut feature "Cake"—Pakistan's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars — with Abbasi building the narrative as a film. “Cake” is available in India on Netflix.

Abbasi decided to convert the story of “Churails” into a series as he did not want to run the risk of facing the wrath of the censor board or compressing the story in a movie. A call from representatives from ZEE5 came right in time for Abbasi, who pitched the series and completed the writing process within eight months. Shot in Karachi—with few sequences in London—"Churails" continues the filmmaker's efforts to chronicle women-centric stories for the screen. The director said he didn't set out to make a series about "empowerment." "But it is empowering to see women carving space for themselves, especially from the subcontinent and saying, 'enough.' It is sad that what makes a woman empowering... is just being able to say 'no'." "Cake" was essentially a story about a dysfunctional family but the women characters in the movie stood out.

Abbasi said his fascination for narrating female stories can be traced to the short films he made in the beginning of the last decade which "formed the groundwork” of his thinking." While "Once A Man" was about dementia and ageing—which was the groundwork for 'Cake'—, "Whore" was about doubting a partner and rape. His other short, "Little Red Roses", was about bulimia and a super model coming to terms with her body. "Not enough women filmmakers have been given the opportunity to make films about themselves. I want to be their ally. I don't want to tell stories of the alpha-aggressive male hero that everyone is telling in cinema." Much of this also comes from the director's growing up years in Pakistan—he shifted to the UK after turning 18—where he was surrounded by strong, independent women. "I had a very soft father, completely the opposite of the alpha parental figure you'd expect. My mother is sometimes rude, blunt, obnoxious and very similar to the mother in 'Cake'. I have four sisters; I am the only brother and the youngest. "I grew up with these multiple mothers and got married to a strong woman, who had a strong mother as well. I've been blessed to see these women but then I also saw other women who are not in the same boat. Who are oppressed, living on the margins of society." "Churails", Abbasi said, is his attempt to reach out to them..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women

Polands highest constitutional court is to scrutinize a European pact on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after a cabinet member said Warsaw should quit the treaty which the nationalist government considers too l...

Ex-gratia be not denied to workers left for villages due to lockdown: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said ex-gratia cannot be denied to workers who returned to their villages due to lack of work in the wake of the COVID-19 merely because their physical verification cannot be carried out for being registered...

1.4 million seek jobless aid as virus keeps forcing layoffs

More than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, further evidence of the devastation the coronavirus outbreak has unleashed on the U.S. economy. The continuing wave of job cuts is occurring against the b...

NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life

The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers blasted off for the red planet Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020