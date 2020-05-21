Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma Synth Company is Taking Care of the Corona Warriors, Distributed More than 1,25,000 Sanitizers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:54 IST
Pharma Synth Company is Taking Care of the Corona Warriors, Distributed More than 1,25,000 Sanitizers

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• Initiative of “Keep sanitizers in your pocket” campaign• Awareness spread in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar

• Sanitizers were distributed in more than 1000 villages

• Campaign was applauded by District Magistrates, Drug Inspectors and Public Representatives of the areas. In today’s era the whole world is fighting with the novel coronavirus. But in this tough time there are some Real Heroes who are still working with full dedication besides taking care of themselves and they are not just doing their duties they also taking care of general public, like if it is someone's birthday, they delivers cakes to their home to make them feel special. But it is equally important to take care of these Corona warriors too, as they also have their own families who are still waiting for them to come home. The Pharma Synth company took the initiative with Bharat Mata Foundation (NGO) in order to take care of these corona warriors by starting “keep sanitizer in your pocket” campaign. Under which they had distributed pocket friendly sanitizers in the areas of near about 1000 villages of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Bihar and also provided the necessary guidelines to them. They visited village to village and had a discussion with the Corona warriors and asked them, “Do you keep sanitizer in your pocket?” Everyone one answered ‘NO’ on this, the representative of the Pharmasynth company explained them, the importance of keeping the sanitizer in pocket because when you are outside you need more sanitizer as you may come in contact with several things so, while working, it is necessary to sanitize your hands in every 20-30 minutes. Under the campaign, the PharmaSynth Company distributed 1 lakh 25 thousand pocket friendly hand sanitizers, and encouraged the Corona warriors and said, "if you are safe, then we can feel safe”. PharmaSynth company Director Dr. Arvind Kumar Gupta gave the idea to initiate this campaign and it is executed by the Senior Manager Mr. Arjun Gupta. The campaign was applauded by district magistrates, drug inspectors and public representatives of all those areas and they are still working to distribute as much sanitizers as they can, so that all will adopt the right hygiene habits and stay safe from corona. About Pharma SynthSince 1984, Pharma Synth Formulations Limited has emerged as one of the leading top Pharmaceutical Company in India with a strong manufacturing base in Delhi and Haridwar. Over a period of more than three decades, Pharma Synth has earned a prime place amongst the PCD pharma manufacturers, trade and medical profession. We have set up a GMP certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in the holy city of Haridwar to produce quality products, aiming to serve the ailing humanity with a religious and patriotic personal touch to everyone, as we believe in God, as well as in our sovereignty. Pharma Synth is now considered as top pharma company in India because our manufacturing unit has latest and sophisticated machines to produce world class and contamination free products. All the inputs (raw materials, packaging materials, consumables, etc.) has to pass through astringent quality tests, and only high-quality materials are used to produce our formulations. To keep pace with growing technological advancements, all our technical staff is exposed to a regular periodical and online in-house training, so that they may use the validated methods and procedures perfectly, to produce zero-defect and final products. For Hindi press release, please click here. Image 1: Pharma Synth company representative distributing sanitizers to police Image 2: Pharma Synth company representative distributing sanitizers PWRPWR

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rising exports, cost efficiency to help aluminium makers bear 4-yr low prices: Report

Aluminium prices have declined to four-year lows and domestic demand has evaporated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising exports, cost efficiency and adequate cash will help producers weather the disruption, a report said. Fiscal 2021...

World News Roundup: The U.S. to sell Taiwan $180 million of torpedoes; Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after months of unrest reportChina will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last years often violent pro-democracy ...

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA human spaceflight chief resigns ahead of launchNASAs human spaceflight chief Doug Loverro has resigned, according to an internal memo seen by agency employees on Tuesday, just a wee...

People News Roundup: Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero; Widow of late John Glenn dies at 100

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020