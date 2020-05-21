Pharma Synth Company is Taking Care of the Corona Warriors, Distributed More than 1,25,000 Sanitizers

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• Initiative of “Keep sanitizers in your pocket” campaign• Awareness spread in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar

In today's era the whole world is fighting with the novel coronavirus. But in this tough time there are some Real Heroes who are still working with full dedication besides taking care of themselves and they are not just doing their duties they also taking care of general public, like if it is someone's birthday, they delivers cakes to their home to make them feel special. But it is equally important to take care of these Corona warriors too, as they also have their own families who are still waiting for them to come home. The Pharma Synth company took the initiative with Bharat Mata Foundation (NGO) in order to take care of these corona warriors by starting "keep sanitizer in your pocket" campaign. Under which they had distributed pocket friendly sanitizers in the areas of near about 1000 villages of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Bihar and also provided the necessary guidelines to them. They visited village to village and had a discussion with the Corona warriors and asked them, "Do you keep sanitizer in your pocket?" Everyone one answered 'NO' on this, the representative of the Pharmasynth company explained them, the importance of keeping the sanitizer in pocket because when you are outside you need more sanitizer as you may come in contact with several things so, while working, it is necessary to sanitize your hands in every 20-30 minutes. Under the campaign, the PharmaSynth Company distributed 1 lakh 25 thousand pocket friendly hand sanitizers, and encouraged the Corona warriors and said, "if you are safe, then we can feel safe". PharmaSynth company Director Dr. Arvind Kumar Gupta gave the idea to initiate this campaign and it is executed by the Senior Manager Mr. Arjun Gupta. The campaign was applauded by district magistrates, drug inspectors and public representatives of all those areas and they are still working to distribute as much sanitizers as they can, so that all will adopt the right hygiene habits and stay safe from corona. About Pharma SynthSince 1984, Pharma Synth Formulations Limited has emerged as one of the leading top Pharmaceutical Company in India with a strong manufacturing base in Delhi and Haridwar. Over a period of more than three decades, Pharma Synth has earned a prime place amongst the PCD pharma manufacturers, trade and medical profession. We have set up a GMP certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in the holy city of Haridwar to produce quality products, aiming to serve the ailing humanity with a religious and patriotic personal touch to everyone, as we believe in God, as well as in our sovereignty. Pharma Synth is now considered as top pharma company in India because our manufacturing unit has latest and sophisticated machines to produce world class and contamination free products. All the inputs (raw materials, packaging materials, consumables, etc.) has to pass through astringent quality tests, and only high-quality materials are used to produce our formulations. To keep pace with growing technological advancements, all our technical staff is exposed to a regular periodical and online in-house training, so that they may use the validated methods and procedures perfectly, to produce zero-defect and final products.