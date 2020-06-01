NTPC forms JV to set up waste to energy project

NTPC forms JV to set up waste to energy projectPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:24 IST
State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said it has incorporated a joint venture firm NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions for developing and operating waste to energy project. "The NTPC Ltd has incorporated a Joint Venture Company with East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) with equity participation of 74:26 respectively, in the name of NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions Pvt Ltd with the Registrar of Companies, of Delhi & Haryana on June 1, 2020, to develop & operate state of the art/modern integrated waste management & energy generation facility," the company said in a regulatory filing.
In its endeavour to transform solid waste to energy, the NTPC has collaborated with municipalities of East Delhi Municipal Corporation along with Kawas, Varanasi, Indore and Mohali. The municipal solid waste is segregated and recycled to utilise combustion fraction for power generation, production of methane gas and the residue is used for construction purpose.
