Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shares of Greenland gold miner AEX Gold to start trading in London on Friday

After Denmark ridiculed the idea, causing a minor diplomatic spat, the U.S. military conducted an aerial survey to assess the island's mineral potential, as part of an agreement between the two governments. AEX Gold's initial public offering (IPO) is London's largest since February as the coronavirus pandemic caused a slowdown in capital markets.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:26 IST
Shares of Greenland gold miner AEX Gold to start trading in London on Friday

Greenland-focused gold exploration and mining company AEX Gold will list on the London Stock Exchange's small company sub-market, AIM, on Friday, in London's biggest initial public offering since February. The firm on Monday said it had raised 42.5 million pounds ($55.39 million) through a placing of 94,444,445 shares, representing 53.3% of the company's share capital.

At a starting price of 45 pence per share, AEX Gold's market capitalisation will be 79.7 million pounds ($103.87 million). It will trade under the code AEXG. AEX Gold aims to restart the Nalunaq gold mine in the south of Greenland. The underground mine produced around 350,000 ounces of gold between 2004 and 2009 and has an inferred resource of 250,970 ounces of the metal.

AEX also has four other gold projects on the vast Arctic island. "Our portfolio offers access to near term cash flow, an OECD jurisdiction and an under-explored gold district which has similar potential to the ones in Canada and South Africa," said AEX Gold founder and chief executive officer Eldur Olafsson.

Greenland made headlines last year when U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of buying the resource-rich autonomous Danish territory. After Denmark ridiculed the idea, causing a minor diplomatic spat, the U.S. military conducted an aerial survey to assess the island's mineral potential, as part of an agreement between the two governments.

AEX Gold's initial public offering (IPO) is London's largest since February as the coronavirus pandemic caused a slowdown in capital markets. IPO volumes in Europe halved in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. Stifel Nicolaus Europe is the nominated adviser, broker and bookrunner for the company's fundraising and admission to trading, while Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. are co-managers in connection with the fundraising. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.Home to eight of the worlds 14 tal...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020