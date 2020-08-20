Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises as tech gains offset weak U.S. data

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.72% to 11,227.24. CFRA's Stovall said that historically, stock bull markets on average have lasted 37 months.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:52 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises as tech gains offset weak U.S. data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced on Thursday, as gains in heavyweight tech stocks outweighed downbeat data that affirmed the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.

Gains in Apple Inc - the only publicly listed U.S. company to cross the $2 trillion market value milestone - Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp underpinned the three main indexes' gains as investors bet they would ride out the economic crisis. Stocks had opened lower after data showed jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week after slipping below that level for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

A separate set of data from the Philadelphia Fed showed a business conditions index fell more than expected in August. "It's a little disconcerting to get over the 1 million mark in jobless claims, but this just indicates that it's not going to be a straight line recovery," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Overall, he added, "The underlying fundamentals remain strong and we are recovering from the pandemic." The volatility in jobless claims followed the lapse of an extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit at the end of July and came as Democrats in Congress have failed to reach an agreement with the White House on extending it.

Despite signs that parts of the economy are still far away from pre-pandemic levels, the benchmark S&P 500 index completed its fastest recovery from a bear market this week, joining the Nasdaq in scaling new peaks. It also confirmed a bull market for the S&P 500. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated from record levels on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting gave a somber assessment of the U.S. economy as it grapples with the pandemic, but ruled out, for now, more dovish easing policy measures.

In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.04% at 27,702.84 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12% to 3,379.02. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.72% to 11,227.24.

CFRA's Stovall said that historically, stock bull markets on average have lasted 37 months. Economically sensitive financial and energy sectors were some of the biggest percentage losers among the major S&P sectors.

Nvidia Corp edged higher after posting better than expected quarterly sales forecast. Intel Corp rose 1.4% after announcing a $10 billion share buyback plan.

L Brands Inc rose 4.2% after reporting a surprise quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand for Bath & Body Works' products as well as higher online sales of Victoria's Secret lingerie. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.79-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 24 new lows.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trumps realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million follow...

HC grants interim stay on Rs 5 lakh fine order on hospital

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the order in which the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private hospital for overcharging patients. The NMC, on August 14,...

U.S. triggers effort to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran

The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.The United...

11.23 lakh repatriated from overseas under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

As many as 11,23,000 Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated by different modes under Vande Bharat Mission VBM till August 19, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. In a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020