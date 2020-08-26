Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cholamandalam ties up with hospital to save kids of truckers

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI): Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with healthcare provider Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide free heart treatment for children of truck drivers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:04 IST
Cholamandalam ties up with hospital to save kids of truckers

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI): Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with healthcare provider Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide free heart treatment for children of truck drivers. The financial service arm of the diversified Murugappa Group, the Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has pledged to support surgical heart procedures to the children of the lorry drivers, cleaners and mechanics.

With an outlay of Rs 1.32 crore, the finance company is set to perform the medical procedures under the Healing Little Hearts Programme for the benefit of children upto 18 years of age. "Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitate productivity and competitive efficiency leading to rapid economic development, yet the lives of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics are adversely affected by inconveniences and poor facilities," the managing director of the company Arun Alagappan said in a statement.

"This initiative is a small step from our end to bring de-stress and happiness into their lives," the statement quoted Alagappan as saying. The cardiac care would be provided at the hospital's centres in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Dr Subramanian, the director of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, Palwal, Haryana, said every year 2.4 lakh children with congenital heart disease are born in the country. "We are happy to be partnering with Cholamandalam in saving children from the truckers community. This support is not just going to give second life to the children but is going to uplift families financially and socially", he added.

PTI VIJ NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog to launch NDC-TIA India component

NITI Aayog will virtually launch the India Component of the Nationally Determined Contributions NDC-Transport Initiative for Asia TIA on Thursday. An official release said that the event will inform the transport, energy, and climate stakeh...

Morgan is going to be really good for captain DK: Mills

The presence of Englands World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan as Dinesh Karthiks deputy augurs well for Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchises bowling coach Kyle Mills said on Wednesday. Karthik had a big shoe to fill after replacing two-ti...

Mamata announces a slew of relaxations allows, flights, train services to resume

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a slew of relaxations by allowing flights operation from six COVID hotspot states thrice a week and permitting metro and suburban train services to resume. She also announced...

WR to introduce access control gates at Churchgate on pilot basis

To reduce overcrowding, railway authorities are planning to introduce an access control system at the Churchgate station here and the system can be replicated at suburban stations too, a top official said. GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020