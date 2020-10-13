Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's Akshardham Temple reopens after closure due to pandemic

Over 700 devotees visited the temple on Tuesday as compared to an average daily footfall of thousands before the pandemic, said temple spokesperson Harish Patel. Religious places in the city had started reopening in the second week of June under relaxations announced by the central government under Unlockdown 2.0, but Akshardham Temple decided to wait further for the situation to improve.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:53 IST
Delhi's Akshardham Temple reopens after closure due to pandemic

The famous Akshardham Temple in Delhi reopened to devotees on Tuesday after remaining closed for over 200 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with special precautionary measures against the virus in place. Over 700 devotees visited the temple on Tuesday as compared to an average daily footfall of thousands before the pandemic, said temple spokesperson Harish Patel.

Religious places in the city had started reopening in the second week of June under relaxations announced by the central government under Unlockdown 2.0, but Akshardham Temple decided to wait further for the situation to improve. "We were concerned about health of the people as cases of coronavirus were being reported from all parts of the city. Now, the situation is improving and quite under control," Patel said.

Akshardham Temple was closed on March 22 to check the spread of the virus, he said. The devotees queued up from the evening as entry to the temple started at 5 PM. Wearing of face cover was mandatory for entry and those who did not have masks or anything else to cover their mouth and nose were provided face cover by the temple management.

Patel said extensive preparations were undertaken to ensure safety of people from COVID-19 infection. "Every square foot of the temple including places visited by devotees is being sanitised at an interval of half-an-hour. Also, the temple premises will be thoroughly sanitised before closure at 8.30 PM," he said.

With people visiting many parts of the temple, sanitiser dispensers were kept at close distances. Hand wash points were also readied so that people can clean hands. At entry point, people were allowed in after thermal screening, he said. For maintaining social distancing, floor markings have been done with a gap of six feet at the sanctum sanctorum and other popular spots in the temple complex, he added.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Making a meal of it - England's pubs ponder pasties to beat lockdown curbs

Pub owners across Englands COVID-19 hotspots were on Tuesday pondering a question that could decide if they survive or sink due to the coronavirus lockdown - when is a pub a pub, and when does it become a restaurant The question has sparked...

Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly complex here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief...

Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains.

Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains.The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that appli...

Maha govt has sought tax concession from Centre for slum rehabilitation programme: NAREDCO

The Maharashtra government has sought tax concession from the Centre for its slum rehabilitation programme in the state, according to industry body NAREDCO. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has asked Maharashtras Hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020