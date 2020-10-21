Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with focus on stimulus talks

The Trump administration has proposed $1.8 trillion in aid, while Democrats are pushing for $2.2 trillion. Wall Street's fear gauge hit a one-month high as the U.S. election campaign entered its final stretch. Democratic challenger Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will face off in their second and final debate on Thursday night.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:03 IST
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with focus on stimulus talks

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Wednesday as investors held out for a bipartisan agreement over the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economy recovery.

The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress made progress in talks over the relief deal on Tuesday although a timeline of when the bill could be passed was not clear. The Trump administration has proposed $1.8 trillion in aid, while Democrats are pushing for $2.2 trillion.

Wall Street's fear gauge hit a one-month high as the U.S. election campaign entered its final stretch. Democratic challenger Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will face off in their second and final debate on Thursday night. The race is closer in the battleground states that are likely to decide the winner of the Nov. 3 election, Reuters/Ipsos polling showed, while national polls put Biden well ahead of Trump.

At 6:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.11%. Netflix Inc kicked off earnings from the Big Tech club, and was down 5.2% premarket after it missed expectations for subscriber growth as streaming competition increased and live sports returned to television.

On the other hand, Snap Inc surged 24.4% after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user growth and revenue forecasts, as more people signed up to chat with friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of other social media companies Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc rose 2.6% and 5.7%, while image sharing company Pinterest Inc gained 6.7%.

Of the 66 S&P 500 firms that have reported third-quarter results, 86.4% have topped expectations for earnings, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality: Sensitise students against bursting firecrackers, Delhi govt tells schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise students against bursting firecrackers during the festival season in view of the deteriorating air quality, which is an increased cause of concern during the...

WeCare Fellowship’s National Essay Competition on ‘Environment’ Inaugurated by Education Minister, Dr. Nishank

Dr Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank, Honble Minister of Education Government of India inaugurated National Essay Competition on environment under WeCare Fellowship on Tuesday, 20th October 2020. While delivering inaugural talk, Dr. Nishank said, I a...

New integrated terminal building at Pune airport to be ready by March 2022: AAI

The new integrated terminal building being constructed at Pune airport with an investment of Rs 475 crore to handle 2,300 passengers during the peak hours is expected to be completed by March 2022, AAI said on Wednesday. A multi-level car p...

Nitin Gadkari launches Khadi Fabric Footwear designed by KVIC

Now feel the fineness of handcrafted Khadi fabric in the footwear. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari today launched Indias first-ever high-quality Khadi Fabric Footwear, designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020