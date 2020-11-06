Left Menu
IFFCO Bazar partners with SBI YONO Krishi App to boost accessibility of quality agri-products

IFFCO Bazar, the e-commerce wing of IFFCO, on Friday announced its integration with the State Bank of India (SBI) YONO Krishi, a dedicated portal catering to farmer's needs, a company statement said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

IFFCO Bazar, the e-commerce wing of IFFCO, on Friday announced its integration with the State Bank of India (SBI) YONO Krishi, a dedicated portal catering to farmer's needs, a company statement said. The portal, iffcobazar.in offers a wide variety of products speciality fertilisers, organic agri-inputs, seeds, agrochemicals, agri-machinery amongst others.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr US Awasthi, MD, IFFCO said that, "IFFCO and SBI are two of the oldest business institutions in India. The letter 'I' in our names, which stands for India, binds us together in letter and in spirit. I am proud to say that, through this integration the two proud 'Indian' institution with their combined synergy can work towards the betterment of Indian farmers." "IFFCO has been at the service of farmers for the past 50 years. iffcobazar.in is a platform which will connect and serve the farmers digitally. It is aimed at realizing the dream of our PM of doubling income of farmers through a digital first and farmer centric approach. Through the portal, farmers can not only order best quality non-subsidised fertilisers and other agriculture inputs but can also get answers to their queries through a farmers' forum and a dedicated helpline," he added.

He also said that SBI is doing commendable work as a financial institution in India and its reach in the rural parts of the country is unparalleled. "I am confident that through the SBI YONO, the iffcobazar.in portal would be able to widen its reach among the farmers across India," Awasthi said. Further speaking about the deal, Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director, IFFCO added that, "Finance and fertilisers are two critical inputs for the farmers. With the partnership between SBI YONO and iffcobazar.in two of the biggest Indian institutions in their respective sectors can finally collaborate to get the best quality agri-inputs at the doorstep of farmers".

"The collaboration will help IFFCO BAZAR to reach out to over 3 crore registered customers of YONO, a large part of which happens to be farmers. Through the partnership we can leverage the strong brand equity in rural India to create a trustworthy ecosystem which will ultimately help reduce the input costs for the farmers," he added. (ANI)

