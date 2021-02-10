Mexican nuclear regulator informs IAEA about theft of radiography camera

The Comision Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear y Salvaguardias (CNSNS), the Mexican nuclear regulator, has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the theft of a radiography camera containing an Iridium-192 radioactive source. The camera was stolen from the vehicle of a radiographer at 18:00 UTC on 8 February near the city of Salamanca, Guanajuato State, in central Mexico.

According to the CNSNS, the national civil protection authority in Mexico has been informed and a criminal investigation is underway. The search continues for the stolen source.

Radiography cameras are used industrially to inspect welding and concrete for hidden flaws.

The IAEA remains in contact with authorities in Mexico and will provide additional public information as it becomes available.