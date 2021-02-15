Left Menu

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

We are proud to launch our latest offering which brings us closer to our goal of becoming a 100 per cent homegrown Indian, Aatma Nirbhar brand. A goal towards which we will continue to work with our future product offerings, Rahul Shonak, COO, Nexzu Mobility.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 14:30 IST
EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Watts HUB brushless DC (BLDC) motor, the Rompus+ sports an in-frame 36V, 5.2AH Lithium-Ion battery with a 750 cycle battery life and full charge in 2.5 to 3 hours, the company said in a release. With a speed of 25 kmph and auto cut-off feature, the latest bicyle-cum-scooter offers longer riding range of 25 km on throttle mode and 35 km on eco-pedelec mode, it said, adding that the motor and battery also offer 18 months warranty.

The 'supercycle' will be available across Nexzu Mobility's dealerships and website, and will soon be launched on Amazon and Paytm Mall, said the release. The Rompus+ Supercycle 2021 edition consolidates Nexzu's stance as a vocal for local brand aligned with the nation's Aatma Nirbhar initiative, the company said. ''We are proud to launch our latest offering which brings us closer to our goal of becoming a 100 per cent homegrown Indian, Aatma Nirbhar brand. A goal towards which we will continue to work with our future product offerings,'' Rahul Shonak, COO, Nexzu Mobility. "The Rompus+ is the first EV to be born out of our new factory in Chakan, Pune, which makes it even more special for us. The EV is a major step towards achieving our goal of boosting EV adoption in the country and electrifying the future of mobility,'' said Pankaj Tiwari, CMO,Nexzu Mobility. With a manufacturing plant at the automotive hub of Chakan, Nexzy Mobility (which was earlier known as Avan Motors) has over 70 dealer touch points and products across multiple e-commerce portals.

