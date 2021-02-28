C'garh CM to launch flight services from Bilaspur on Monday

Domestic aviation services from Chakarbhata airport in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh will start from Monday, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services from Bilasa Bai Kewat airport (Chakarbhata) at around 2:30 pm, connecting the town to Delhi via Jabalpur and Prayagraj cities, the release said.

The function will be virtually presided over by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, it said.

Two 72-seaters aircraft of Alliance Air, a regional subsidiary of Air India, will be operated four days a week on the new route under regional connectivity scheme (RCS), officials said.

The first flight will take off from Delhi and reach Bilaspur at around 3:20 pm via Jabalpur and return to the national capital at around 3:45 pm via Prayagraj, they said.

Similarly, another flight will arrive at Bilaspur at 4 pm from Delhi via Prayagraj and return to Delhi via Jabalpur, leaving Bilaspur at 4:30 pm, they added.

