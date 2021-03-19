Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks unsettled by yields and oil, Nikkei hit by BOJ shift

"The message for bonds is more mixed: while the anchoring of the short end is a positive, market participants may come to worry that the forecast rise in inflation might not be temporary and that the Fed risks 'overcooking it'." Yields on U.S. 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754% and were last at 1.71%.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks unsettled by yields and oil, Nikkei hit by BOJ shift
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian share markets slipped on Friday after a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions may have put an end to the bull run in crude oil. Having plunged 7% overnight, Brent crude futures managed a feeble bounce of just 11 cents to $63.39 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 6 cents to $60.06.

The retreat wiped out four weeks of gains in a single session amid worries world demand would fall short of high expectations. Markets were also unsettled by the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to slightly widen the target band for 10-year yields and tweak its buying of assets.

The bank portrayed the changes as a "nimble" way to make easing more sustainable, though investors seemed to take it as a step back from the all-out stimulus. A decision to confine purchases to only TOPIX-linked ETFs knocked the Nikkei down 1.6%, while South Korea lost 1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with a fall of 1.5%.

Chinese blue chips shed 1.9%, perhaps unnerved by a fiery exchange between Chinese and U.S. diplomats at the first in-person talks of the Biden era. Nasdaq futures went flat, after a sharp 3% drop overnight, while S&P 500 futures added 0.1%. European futures followed the overnight fall with the EURO STOXX 50 off 0.8% and FTSE futures 0.6%.

Investors are still reflecting on the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero out to 2024 even as it lifted forecasts for economic growth and inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell seems likely to drive home the dovish message next week with no less than three appearances lined up.

"Stronger growth and higher inflation but no rate hikes are a potent cocktail for risk assets and equity markets," said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst. "The message for bonds is more mixed: while the anchoring of the short end is a positive, market participants may come to worry that the forecast rise in inflation might not be temporary and that the Fed risks 'overcooking it'."

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754% and were last at 1.71%. If sustained, this would be the seventh straight week of increases worth a huge 64 basis points in total. The drastic bearish steepening of the yield curve reflects the risk the Fed is serious about keeping short-term rates low until inflation accelerates, so requiring longer-term bonds to offer fatter returns to compensate.

The latest BofA survey of investors showed that rising inflation and the bond "taper tantrum" had replaced COVID-19 as their number one risk. While still very bullish on economic growth, company earnings, and stocks, respondents feared a sharp setback for equities should 10-year yields cross 2%.

The jump in Treasury yields provided some support to the U.S. dollar, though analysts fret that faster U.S. economic growth will also widen the current account deficit to levels that will ultimately drag on the currency. For now, the dollar index had bounced to 91.853, from a low of 91.30 to leave it slightly firmer for the week.

It steadied on the low-yielding yen at 108.91, just off the recent 10-month top of 109.36. The euro eased back to $1.1914, having repeatedly failed to crack resistance at $1.1990/1.2000. The rise in yields has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return, and left it down 0.2% at $1,731 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank approves US$150million loan for Jamaica COVID-19 Recovery

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved financing of US150 million for the Jamaica COVID-19 Response and Recovery Development Policy Loan. This quick-disbursing financing helps the government protect the poor and vulnerable, s...

Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya and Mohammad Siraj picked in India squad for three-match ODI series against England.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya and Mohammad Siraj picked in India squad for three-match ODI series against England....

Lahore court orders FIA to register case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azams problems in his personal life continue to grow as a sessions court in Lahore has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency FIAs Cyber Crime Circle to register a first information report FIR against him in a haras...

‘She’s All That' remake lands at Netflix

Streamer Netflix has acquired Hes All That, the gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie Shes All That.The film features TikTok sensation-turned-actor Addison Rae and Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan as well as original star Rachae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021