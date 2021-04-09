Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar steadies after week of falls

The euro fell a fifth of a percent against the dollar on the day after mixed economic data from Germany, showing a rise in exports in February but a surprise fall in industrial output in separate releases. The yen also lost ground on the day, down a third of a percent.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:10 IST
FOREX-Dollar steadies after week of falls
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar gained slightly on Friday but was still heading for its softest week of the year after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs figure the previous day and ongoing loose Federal Reserve policy prompted investors to trim their bets. The dollar is on track for a nearly 1% weekly fall against a basket of major currencies, although it edged up a fifth of a percent on the day.

The euro and yen are poised for their largest weekly percentage gains of the year versus the dollar, up around 1.2% and 0.9% respectively. "In short, the energy has gone out of the dollar's first-quarter rebound, just as it has gone out of the bond sell-off," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale.

The pause in the dollar's rally follows a solid rebound over the first quarter after the currency's softest year since 2017. However, after a run of strong U.S. data, Thursday figures showed U.S. unemployment claims unexpectedly rose.

Fed chair Jerome Powell also signaled at an economic forum on Thursday that the central bank plans to keep monetary policy super-easy. The euro fell a fifth of a percent against the dollar on the day after mixed economic data from Germany, showing a rise in exports in February but a surprise fall in industrial output in separate releases.

The yen also lost ground on the day, down a third of a percent. Sterling fell half a percent in early trading and was last down 0.1%.

The Australian dollar also fell as much as 0.9%, before paring its losses and was last down a quarter of a percent. Analysts at MUFG said in a note the move had no clear macro trigger, but a financial stability report from Australia's central bank indicating it would refrain from monetary policy action to tackle growing lending risk may have pressured the currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be stubborn,get back to work, CM Yediyurappa to striking RTC workers

Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate continued with employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government stick...

Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean's St. Vincent

An explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday following mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.Erouscilla Jospeh, director of the University of the West Indies Seism...

Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: What's the difference?

Last week, the Huawei Band 6 debuted in Malaysia as the companys latest fitness tracker and now it has landed in its domestic market - China - where it also has an NFC edition.In terms of design, specs and features, the Huawei Band 6 is alm...

India crucial partner both in Indo-Pacific, world at large: Netherlands PM

During a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte applauded Indias Vaccine Maitri programme and said that India is a crucial partner both in the Indo-Pacific region and in the world a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021