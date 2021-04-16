Left Menu

Small towner Sushil Tiwari Hindustani receives praises from big names for his social work

Sushil Tiwari Hindustani, an Indian philanthropist, short film actor and a proactive social worker received accolades from the big wigs of the entertainment, political and sports industry for his consistent contribution towards development of the nation. He claims to lead the youth towards adapting better practices.

Updated: 16-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:10 IST
Sushil Tiwari Hindustani with wrestler The Great Khali. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI/ThePRTree): Sushil Tiwari Hindustani, an Indian philanthropist, short film actor and a proactive social worker received accolades from the big wigs of the entertainment, political and sports industry for his consistent contribution towards development of the nation. He claims to lead the youth towards adapting better practices. Intending to help the society, his organization, 'Youth Nation Building', aims to assist the needy and motivate the younger generation to abstain from drugs and help the underprivileged people of society.

Making a statement on the same Sushil says, "Helping the underprivileged will unite us all as one. A little help may save a life. In this new era when the world is switching towards digitalisation, we have to sustain with traditional ideas but with a modern twist. Brought up in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, Sushil is now actively working in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Following his dreams and inspiring youth, Sushil has been applauded by many celebrities like Navjyot Singh Sidhu, he has also been awarded for his documentary on drugs by the Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari and recognised by The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh for awakening the youth and standing against such strong causes. Youth development is a mechanism that helps a young person prepare for the challenges of puberty and adulthood while allowing people to reach their full potential. Youth leadership is an important aspect of the youth development process which is in line with serving the nation and helping the people effortlessly day and night, which is the true identity of Sushil Tiwari Hindustani.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

