Left Menu

Arohan Financial receives 'Great Place to Work' Accolade

Over 76.78 of Arohan Financial Services microfinance portfolio was in non-urban areas of India with women constituting more than 97 of their total customer base.Disclaimer AROHAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI on February 14, 2021.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:31 IST
Arohan Financial receives 'Great Place to Work' Accolade

KOLKATA, India, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading NBFC-MFIs in India, Arohan Financial Services Limited ('Arohan Financial Services') gets Great Place to Work-Certified™ [twice in a row] by the Great Place To Work® Institute and is currently listed amongst India's 30 Best Workplaces in the BFSI Sector in FY21.

In receipt of this recognition, Mr. Manoj Nambiar, Managing Director of Arohan Financial Services, said, ''We continue to live true by the audit conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. It is our constant effort to treat our employees as one of our most valuable resources.'' Expressing his gratitude and commitment, Mr. Prashant Rai, Vice President - Head of Human Resources, Admin, Training and CSR, stated, ''Training and helping employees find a sense of purpose in their work are the keys to successful ongoing relationships with our customers. We focus on multiple skill development programs targeting our field staff who are directly customer facing.'' Arohan Financial Services stands to be the most cost efficient amongst the East and North East based NBFC-MFIs and has had a 0% Net NPA over the last 3 fiscals. As per the CRISIL report, Arohan Financial Services counts amongst the top 10 NBFC MFIs in the country and the largest in Eastern India based on Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) as of September 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 Arohan Financial Services served approximately 2.21 mn borrowers across 17 states (including 12 Low Income States) in India. Over 76.78% of Arohan Financial Services' microfinance portfolio was in non-urban areas of India with women constituting more than 97% of their total customer base.

Disclaimer: AROHAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI on February 14, 2021. The DRHP will be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, website of stock exchanges i.e. NSE at www.nseindia.com, BSE at www.bseindia.com and the website of the BRLMs, i.e. Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited at www.edelweissfin.com, www.icicisecurities.com , www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html and www.sbicaps.com, respectively. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see ''Risk Factors'' section of the Red Herring Prospectus, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision. These materials are not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia).These materials are not an offer of securities for sale into the United States, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

Over 2,500 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic....

Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet. The female activists fr...

Decarbonization promises massive economic opportunity, UK minister says

The drive to cut climate emissions promises a massive economic opportunity as people and businesses change their behaviors, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday.I see a massive economic opportunity from decarbonization,...

The Expendables 4’s scripting underway, filming to begin in fall 2021–2022, says Randy Couture

Sylvester Stallone fans are waiting for his upcoming action thriller movie The Expendables 4. Last year, a major development took place in favor of making the fourth film. Earlier, Stallone announced that The Expendables 4 would be the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021