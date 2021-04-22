Arohan Financial receives 'Great Place to Work' Accolade

KOLKATA, India, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading NBFC-MFIs in India, Arohan Financial Services Limited ('Arohan Financial Services') gets Great Place to Work-Certified™ [twice in a row] by the Great Place To Work® Institute and is currently listed amongst India's 30 Best Workplaces in the BFSI Sector in FY21.

In receipt of this recognition, Mr. Manoj Nambiar, Managing Director of Arohan Financial Services, said, ''We continue to live true by the audit conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. It is our constant effort to treat our employees as one of our most valuable resources.'' Expressing his gratitude and commitment, Mr. Prashant Rai, Vice President - Head of Human Resources, Admin, Training and CSR, stated, ''Training and helping employees find a sense of purpose in their work are the keys to successful ongoing relationships with our customers. We focus on multiple skill development programs targeting our field staff who are directly customer facing.'' Arohan Financial Services stands to be the most cost efficient amongst the East and North East based NBFC-MFIs and has had a 0% Net NPA over the last 3 fiscals. As per the CRISIL report, Arohan Financial Services counts amongst the top 10 NBFC MFIs in the country and the largest in Eastern India based on Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) as of September 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 Arohan Financial Services served approximately 2.21 mn borrowers across 17 states (including 12 Low Income States) in India. Over 76.78% of Arohan Financial Services' microfinance portfolio was in non-urban areas of India with women constituting more than 97% of their total customer base.

Disclaimer: AROHAN FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP with SEBI on February 14, 2021. The DRHP will be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, website of stock exchanges i.e. NSE at www.nseindia.com, BSE at www.bseindia.com and the website of the BRLMs, i.e. Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited at www.edelweissfin.com, www.icicisecurities.com , www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html and www.sbicaps.com, respectively. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see ''Risk Factors'' section of the Red Herring Prospectus, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision. These materials are not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia).These materials are not an offer of securities for sale into the United States, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)