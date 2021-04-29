Norwegian Air sees European travel demand back to pre-pandemic levels in 2023-2024

Budget carrier Norwegian Air expects demand for short-haul travel in Europe to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 or 2024, it said as it presented a first-quarter loss before tax of 1.19 billion crowns ($144.96 million) on Thursday.

The airline earlier this month said it aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital, up from the 4.5 billion it originally planned, as part of a scheme to emerge from court-ordered bankruptcy protection next month.

