Norwegian Air sees European travel demand back to pre-pandemic levels in 2023-2024

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Budget carrier Norwegian Air expects demand for short-haul travel in Europe to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 or 2024, it said as it presented a first-quarter loss before tax of 1.19 billion crowns ($144.96 million) on Thursday.

The airline earlier this month said it aims to raise 6 billion crowns in fresh capital, up from the 4.5 billion it originally planned, as part of a scheme to emerge from court-ordered bankruptcy protection next month.

