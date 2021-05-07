Left Menu

India to see fiscal deficit slippage in FY22: Fitch

Fitch Solutions on Friday revised its forecast for India's deficit to 8.3 percent of GDP in FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) from 8 percent previously.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:03 IST
India to see fiscal deficit slippage in FY22: Fitch
Fitch expects reallocation of resources in favour of healthcare spending.. Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Solutions on Friday revised its forecast for India's deficit to 8.3 percent of GDP in FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) from 8 percent previously. This puts the forecast even further from the government's 6.8 percent deficit projection for FY22 made in the February Union Budget.

"The main driver of deficit forecast revision is a downward revision to our outlook for revenues, given that the flare-up in Covid-19 cases and containment measures in place will hamper economic recovery, which will have a negative impact on fiscal revenues," said Fitch. It maintained government expenditure forecast at Rs 34.7 lakh crore in line with the government's Rs 34.8 lakh crore projection for FY22.

The forecast represents a 1 percent increase in spending versus FY21 revised estimates which were already 13.4 percent more than FY21 budget estimates and 30 percent higher than actual FY20 levels. The government's spending projection reflects the intention to maintain its high pandemic-period spending so as to bolster pace of economic recovery.

Based on the FY22 Union Budget, key spending areas planned for were infrastructure (transport, urban development, and power), healthcare, agriculture, and rural development. However, given the flare-up in Covid-19 infections, which has since overwhelmed the healthcare system, Fitch expects there to be reallocation of resources in favor of healthcare spending this fiscal year.

Healthcare spending is projected to be Rs 74,600 crore, 2.1 percent of total planned FY22 expenditures, and this will likely come in higher than projected. Another area which we expect to see increased spending is on the rural employment scheme -- Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme.

Fitch revised its revenue forecast to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, down from Rs 16.9 lakh crore previously on the back of an impaired outlook for economic recovery in FY22 as a result of the ongoing health crisis. "Our less optimistic view on the Indian economy is also reflected in our real GDP growth forecast of 9.5 percent in FY22, a full percentage point below the government's 10.5 percent projection. A weaker economic recovery will weigh on the recovery in revenue collection."

Finally, the agency forecast public debt to GDP to fall to 88 percent in FY22 (revised slightly from 87.7 percent previously) from the government's estimate of 89.8 percent in FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat poll: Wrong candidates declared winners, additional returning officer booked

An FIR has been registered against a government official deputed as additional returning officer ARO in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on for allegedly giving winning certificates to candidates who lost, an official said on Friday.Additi...

UK PM Johnson's party win election for parliament seat

Boris Johnsons Conservative Party won an election for a new member of parliament in the northern English town of Hartlepool, breaking Labours decades-long hold and tightening the prime ministers grip on traditional opposition-supporting are...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

Arunachal reports 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,634, a health department official said on Friday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 62, followed by Lower Dibang Valley 26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021