Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P hits record, Nasdaq rallies as weak jobs data eases Fed taper worries

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 105.20 points, or 0.30%, at 34,653.73, the S&P 500 was up 19.24 points, or 0.46%, at 4,220.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 103.45 points, or 0.76%, at 13,736.29. The Nasdaq Composite index is set to fall 1.2% this week, its worst weekly decline since early March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:50 IST
US STOCKS-S&P hits record, Nasdaq rallies as weak jobs data eases Fed taper worries
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs on Friday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq index jumped after weak U.S. jobs data eased worries about the Federal Reserve reducing its massive stimulus program anytime soon. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by only 266,000 jobs last month after rising by 770,000 in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 978,000 jobs. Data also showed unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in April from 6.0% in March. Highly valued stocks such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc rose between 0.3% and 1%.

"One number doesn't make a trend, but it takes some of the heat off the economy overheating and inflation moving dramatically higher," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at Raymond James. "This puts less pressure on the Fed to prematurely talk about tapering."

The jobs report alleviated concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates which would weigh on the valuations of growth companies. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher in early trading, with technology stocks rising 0.7%.

Financials dropped 0.3%, with interest rate-sensitive shares of lenders Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc trading flat to lower. The S&P 500 banks sector fell 0.8%. At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 105.20 points, or 0.30%, at 34,653.73, the S&P 500 was up 19.24 points, or 0.46%, at 4,220.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 103.45 points, or 0.76%, at 13,736.29.

The Nasdaq Composite index is set to fall 1.2% this week, its worst weekly decline since early March. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes, however, are on track for weekly gains. Payments firm Square Inc rose 5.6% after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as surging demand for bitcoin fueled a jump in cryptocurrency transactions on its application.

Streaming device maker Roku Inc jumped 14.6% following upbeat revenue outlook, while fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive gained 6.1% as it laid out steps to improve the safety of the equipment. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 70 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 18 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

C'garh: After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group following the High Courts directive in this regard.The state government will distribute vaccines in the ratio of 13 to people b...

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Ugandan sex crimes law targets LGBT+, HIV-positive people, say critics

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A new Ugandan law that seeks to better protect victims of sexual violence has been criticised by rights campaigners who say it discriminates against vulnerable groups including LGBT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021