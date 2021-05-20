Molekule Introduces Air Mini+ to India, a New Home Air Purifier with Enhanced Sensors and App-Enabled Functionalities

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Award-Winning PECO Air Purification Technology with enhanced capabilities • Inactivates up to 99.99% of coronavirus strains (porcine & bovine) and H1N1 flu virus* • Connected air purifier equipped with particle sensor, Auto Protect mode • Available via Amazon.in at MRP – INR 45,999 Molekule, a leader in reinventing air purification, today announced a new addition to its line of products in India, the Molekule Air Mini+, which will be available for purchase through authorized resellers on Amazon.in at INR 45,999. Like all of Molekule’s products, the Air Mini+ relies on Molekule’s award-winning Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, which captures and destroys viruses, bacteria, allergens, mold, and other pollutants that are present in the air. In a recent study with the University of Minnesota, USA, Molekule’s air purification PECO technology was demonstrated to inactivate up to 99.99% of coronavirus strains (porcine & bovine) and H1N1 flu virus. * Air Mini+ includes the same benefits as Molekule Air Mini, but now with enhanced features, such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto Protect mode, and a vegan leather handle. The Air Mini+ particle sensor detects particulate matter in the air of the room in which it operates and rates the air quality from “Good” to “Very bad,” offering a glance into indoor air quality. If on Auto Protect mode, Air Mini+ will automatically adjust its fan speed based on pollutants sensed in the air. With these features, it intelligently purifies the air around it in real-time. Consumers can control their Air Mini+ and receive status updates on their air purifier’s filters via the Molekule app, on iOS and Android.

“With the pandemic leaving many of us confined to the four walls of our homes, it is more important than ever to use effective air purification technology that not only filters or collects, but also destroys viruses, bacteria, and other pollutants that exist in the air we breathe,” says Jaya Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Molekule. “Molekule’s mission is to deliver clean air to everyone, everywhere, and the launch of our second product, Air Mini+, in India is another step in that direction. We have a deep commitment to India, and we will continue to grow our presence in the country to ensure that the people of India have access to clean, safe air.” Molekule Air Mini+ is compact and fits comfortably in most places, which makes it easy to place next to potential sources of airborne pollutants. It is 30 cm high x 20 cm wide and weighs 3.3 kgs. It is designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters and is an ideal choice for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 20-55 watts, and the noise level varies between 39-62dBA, pending fan speed.

Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology is developed by the award-winning Dr. D. Yogi Goswami, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), a distinguished professor, and world-renowned solar scientist. Based on more than 25 years of research and development, PECO (Photo Electrochemical Oxidation) technology is a fundamentally new approach using photocatalysis and oxidation that destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, compared to traditional air purifiers. Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filters coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that safely and efficiently break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.

Molekule’s Senior Director of Research and Development, Jaspreet Dhau, said, “India is still in the midst of an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, a virus that can be transmitted from person to person by exposure to aerosolized respiratory droplets. As a result, adequate indoor air purification and ventilation are as important as ever.” Molekule’s PECO technology is whisper-quiet, certified ozone-free, and has a strong proven history of using oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants at the molecular level. Several independent air quality testing laboratories and internal testing have validated the effectiveness of Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers available on Molekule’s India website.

*Testing completed on an Air Mini device with the University of Minnesota, USA in November 2020 • Test lab name: University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine • Test target (model name): Air Mini • Test method: Tested each H1N1 flu virus, Bovine coronavirus(BCoV), and Porcine respiratory coronavirus(PRCV) in single pass experiments and measured in three ways -- fluorimetry, viral titer and RT-qPCR -- at the inlet and outlet of an air flow duct that was developed based on ASHRAE standards 52.2 and 145.2 and adapted to fit around the target Air Mini device. Device operated on the highest setting. Test results**:​ • 99.99% inactivation of H1N1 flu virus.

• 99.9% inactivation of Bovine coronavirus (BCoV).

• 99% inactivation of Porcine respiratory coronavirus (PRCV).

• More testing details available at https://molekule.science/molekule-mini-inactivates-strains-of-airborne-animal-coronavirus-and-influenza/ **Test results may vary depending on the test conditions including particle size and the environment. The performance in actual real life may vary based on environmental factors and individual use. No air purifier can completely reduce exposure to viruses and Molekule encourages the use of protective equipment and medical countermeasures suggested by government and health authorities.

About Molekule Molekule is a U.S. based company, who is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by continual third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. Today, Molekule is available on Amazon.in in India through authorized resellers. For more information, visit https://molekule.com/in-en/.

