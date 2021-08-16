Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Wins Award for 'Excellence in COVID Management'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mumbai based Multi-Specialty Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital won AHPI 2021 Excellence in Health Care Awards (National Level) for ‘Excellence in COVID Management’ at the event held recently in New Delhi. This is the 2nd consecutive year the Hospital has been conferred with awards from Association of Healthcare Providers (India). Dr. Shashikant Pawar - General Manager, Operations & Projects and Mr. Bhavesh Phopharia - Head, Marketing of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai received the award in person at the hands of Mr. Singh, Secretary-General Quality Council of India at the event. Commenting on the receipt of this prestigious award Dr. Sujit Chatterjee - CEO of the Hospital said, “With the eruption of COVID pandemic in March 2020 the entire year has been operationally very challenging for all the hospitals, however pro-active approach of our hospital’s management towards taking on every issue and challenges, has made us sail through the most difficult phases of first as well as second wave of COVID. Some of the most mentionable are: Taking good care of over 600 medical and non-medical staff and keep them motivated all the time to fight every odd situation they came across, ramping up the infrastructure and ensuring availability of the critical medicines on COVID and oxygen for the patients, Installation of own oxygen generating plant (first such plant in the city) and now effectively carrying out vaccination drive in our hospital premises. We believe that many such timely taken measures by the management have led to the efficient handling of COVID patients at our hospital. And we shall continue to do so till the pandemic is driven out completely. This award we received for ‘Excellence in COVID Management' is the recognition of the dedication and hard work put in by the entire workforce of the hospital.” About Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, founded in honor of the living legend, Padma Bhushan Dr. L H Hiranandani came into existence in February 2004. In 2007 we became the first hospital in Western India to receive the prestigious NABH Accreditation for hospitals and healthcare providers - an honor accorded to only eight hospitals in the country at the time. The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award trophy, for excellence in healthcare, followed in 2008. In 2009, we were the proud recipients of the coveted International Asia Pacific Quality Award (The Malcolm Baldridge Award as it is known outside the United States). Dr. L H Hospital blood bank received NABH accreditation in the year 2011. As a multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary care hospital, we are proud to identify ourselves as a frontline provider of comprehensive healthcare. Within the short but dynamic span of 9 years, we have grown from a 130-bed hospital to a formidable 240-bed facility. Our recent expansion, which saw significant investments in the most innovative technology, leagues us with the best hospitals in the world. Today, Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital is home to some of the leading specialists in contemporary medicine, as well as a committed nurse workforce with an up-to-date knowledge base. All our medical equipment, pivotal in maintaining cutting-edge technological excellence, is sourced from the world’s very best vendors. About Association of Healthcare Providers (India) Association of Healthcare Providers (India) represents the majority of healthcare providers in India. An Association works as “not for profit” organization and advocates with the government, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders on issues, which have bearing on enabling its members organizations to deliver appropriate healthcare services to the community at large. The association functions through an empowered secretariat which facilitates the members' organizations in improving their systems, processes, and outcomes on continuous basis, in line with the vision, mission, and objectives of the association. To know more about Hospital, please visit: www.hiranandanihospital.org. Image: Award for Excellence in COVID Management PWR PWR

