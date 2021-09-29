Left Menu

Morrisons takeover battle will go to UK auction on Oct. 2

The $9.5 billion fight for British supermarket Morrisons will be decided at an auction on Saturday, when two U.S. private equity groups go head-to-head in up to five rounds of bids. Britain's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday that Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Fortress Investment Group had agreed to settle the matter in a one-day auction.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:54 IST
Morrisons takeover battle will go to UK auction on Oct. 2
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The $9.5 billion fight for British supermarket Morrisons will be decided at an auction on Saturday when two U.S. private equity groups go head-to-head in up to five rounds of bids.

Britain's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday that Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), and Fortress Investment Group had agreed to settle the matter in a one-day auction. CD&R, a U.S. private equity firm, started its pursuit of Britain's fourth-largest grocer in June.

Softbank-backed Fortress entered the fray in July, winning the backing of the board of Morrisons for bids at 252 pence and then 270 pence a share. CD&R returned to trump Fortress with a 285 pence offer, valuing the supermarket at 7 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).

Given that neither bidder had declared its offer final, the Takeover Panel said all of the parties had agreed to an auction process to decide the outcome. Morrisons shares were trading up 1.3% at 296 pence in early deals on Wednesday. The bid battle is the most high-profile takeover amid a raft of bids and counter bids for British companies this year, reflecting private equity's appetite for cash-generating UK assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021