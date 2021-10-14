IIT prof gets Commendation Card for helping develop 3D printed defence structures for Army

An assistant professor at Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar (IITGN) has been honoured with the Commendation Card for providing leadership and guidance in developing 3D printed defence structures for the Indian Army.

Manish Kumar, assistant professor of civil engineering, was presented the Commendation Card, a badge that is worn on the chest, by Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command of the Indian Army.

Kumar's work was part of the PhD thesis of Shashank Shekhar, a PhD Scholar in Civil Engineering at IITGN and co-founder of MiCoB Pvt Ltd, a startup incubated at the IIT Gandhinagar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (IIEC).

''I am deeply humbled by this honour. It is indeed very satisfying for all of us at IITGN that we could contribute in some way to the Indian Army. The 3D concrete printing technology has immense potential to serve for various futuristic applications. With this honour, we feel more determined to develop innovative solutions that can serve the nation,'' said Kumar.

Shekhar said developing 3D printed defence structures for the Indian Army was a major stepping-stone for MiCoB.

''This project has demonstrated the utility and performance of our 3D printed structures. We are delighted to be a part of this development and look forward to providing safer, economical, customised and fast construction solutions for use at various levels,'' he added.

