Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error
Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.
The California automaker said the recall of 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles was prompted after a software update on Oct. 23 to vehicles in its limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta) population.
The next morning, Tesla began receiving reports of false forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking events from customers, which prompted an investigation by the company and a new software release to address the issue.
