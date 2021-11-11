Aster DM Healthcare Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 128 cr
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Thursday reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 127.62 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,504.34 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,242.77 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
''The last quarter has been one of the better quarters for Aster as the COVID cases were on the lower side in geographies we operate,'' Aster DM Healthcare Founder Chairman and Managing Director Azad Moopen said.
The focus going forward as a strategy is to expand capacity in India, he added.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd closed at Rs 202.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.98 per cent over previous close.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azad Moopen
- COVID
- Aster
- Aster DM Healthcare
- Rs 2
- 504.34
- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
- New Delhi
- India
ALSO READ
United Spirits Q2 profit up two folds to Rs 286 cr
Kerala to submit Rs 2,000 cr expatriate rehabilitation package to Centre
Maruti Suzuki India Q2 consolidated net dips 66 pc to Rs 487 cr; total revenue from operations up 10 pc at Rs 20,551 cr: Co statement.
SBI Life net profit falls 18 pc to Rs 247 cr
IIFL Finance reports 37pc rise in Q2 profit at Rs 291.6 cr