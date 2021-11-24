Left Menu

German parties pledge higher minimum wage, apartment-building in memo

The German parties that are set to announce a deal to form a coalition led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said they had agreed on a 12 euro minimum wage and to build 400,000 apartments a year, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:23 IST
German parties pledge higher minimum wage, apartment-building in memo
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German parties that are set to announce a deal to form a coalition led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said they had agreed on a 12 euro minimum wage and to build 400,000 apartments a year, according to a document seen by Reuters. In talking points distributed to party officials, the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats also said tackling the coroanvirus pandemic would be one of the first important tasks of the coalition.

"We are in politics to create a society based on respect," they wrote. "A minimum wage of 12 euros means a pay rise for around 10 million people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021