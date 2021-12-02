Left Menu

Foreign tourism to Spain soars in October, still much lower than 2019

Minister Maroto had said the reopening of commercial flights to the United States in early November would support the recovery in the fourth quarter. On-line travel booking service eDreams registered a jump of bookings to Europe during the week following that announcement.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:59 IST
Foreign tourism to Spain soars in October, still much lower than 2019
Represnetative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The number of foreign tourists coming to Spain jumped fivefold in October from the same month a year ago to 5.13 million as an easing of travel curbs encouraged more to visit, data showed on Thursday.

However, numbers remained about a third down in October 2019, when 7.59 million foreigners traveled to Spain. The figure was in line with Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto's expectations. She said in November that she saw tourism recovering to 66% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter.

In 2020, governments in Europe imposed strict travel restrictions to curb infections, though the new Omicron variant has brought uncertainty to the industry for the coming months. Minister Maroto had said the reopening of commercial flights to the United States in early November would support the recovery in the fourth quarter.

Online travel booking service eDreams registered a jump of bookings to Europe during the week following that announcement. "Reservations to travel to Europe from the U.S. rose 140% from the same period a month earlier and 110% from the same period in 2019," it said in a statement.

Spain ranks second as a European destination for U.S. tourists after France and before Britain, eDreams said. But on Thursday, the United States reported its first Omicron case, while Spain's first two cases were detected in late November.

In Spain, a country where tourism represented about 12% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, tourists spent a total of 5.59 billion euros ($6.33 billion) in October, up from around 864 million euros in the same month of 2020 but still much less than the 8.32 billion euros spent in October 2019. ($1 = 0.8835 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021