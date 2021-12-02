Left Menu

Drone startup Aarav Unmanned Systems acquires Algopixel Technologies

Our partnership with Algopixel is part of our playbook to boost the Human Development Index by utilising robust and impactful end-to-end drone solutions for some very critical sectors globally, said Vipul Singh, Co-founder-CEO, AUS.The Algopixel team has clarity as well as capability to help the startup build the future roadmap that it has planned, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:48 IST
Drone startup Aarav Unmanned Systems acquires Algopixel Technologies
  • Country:
  • India

End-to-end drone solutions startup Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) on Thursday said it has acquired software solutions provider Algopixel Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will accelerate AUS' journey towards building robust and scalable end-to-end solutions for sectors like mining, infrastructure, land records, and precision farming, the platform said in a release. The Bengaluru-based Algopixel, which was founded by Abhiroop Bhatnagar and Rishabh Gupta in 2015, is a software solutions provider for drone operation management and cloud-based data processing.

AUS has recently bagged major contracts from the Survey of India, Tata Steel, and a few other known enterprises. The acquisition will enable AUS to further strengthen its end-to-end solution pipeline and make it future-ready for large-scale impactful solutions for global markets, it stated. “Our partnership with Algopixel is part of our playbook to boost the Human Development Index by utilising robust and impactful end-to-end drone solutions for some very critical sectors globally,” said Vipul Singh, Co-founder-CEO, AUS.

The Algopixel team has clarity as well as capability to help the startup build the future roadmap that it has planned, Singh said. “We are actively seeking more such partnerships with like-minded companies, investors, and people globally,” he added. “The capability of AUS to deliver at scale and their vision about the future applications of drones aligns with our vision about how we wish to see drone technology adding value to the life of citizens globally,” said Abhiroop Bhatnagar, co-founder, Algopixel Technologies. This acquisition will help Algopixel in propelling faster and better towards the future of the drone industry, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021