Drone startup Aarav Unmanned Systems acquires Algopixel Technologies

End-to-end drone solutions startup Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) on Thursday said it has acquired software solutions provider Algopixel Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will accelerate AUS' journey towards building robust and scalable end-to-end solutions for sectors like mining, infrastructure, land records, and precision farming, the platform said in a release. The Bengaluru-based Algopixel, which was founded by Abhiroop Bhatnagar and Rishabh Gupta in 2015, is a software solutions provider for drone operation management and cloud-based data processing.

AUS has recently bagged major contracts from the Survey of India, Tata Steel, and a few other known enterprises. The acquisition will enable AUS to further strengthen its end-to-end solution pipeline and make it future-ready for large-scale impactful solutions for global markets, it stated. “Our partnership with Algopixel is part of our playbook to boost the Human Development Index by utilising robust and impactful end-to-end drone solutions for some very critical sectors globally,” said Vipul Singh, Co-founder-CEO, AUS.

The Algopixel team has clarity as well as capability to help the startup build the future roadmap that it has planned, Singh said. “We are actively seeking more such partnerships with like-minded companies, investors, and people globally,” he added. “The capability of AUS to deliver at scale and their vision about the future applications of drones aligns with our vision about how we wish to see drone technology adding value to the life of citizens globally,” said Abhiroop Bhatnagar, co-founder, Algopixel Technologies. This acquisition will help Algopixel in propelling faster and better towards the future of the drone industry, he added.

