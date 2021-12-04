France has evacuated over 300 people from Afghanistan - for min
France has carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, taking 258 Afghans as well as 11 French and some 60 Dutch nationals and an unspecified number of people linked to them out of the country, the French foreign ministry said on Friday.
The operation was organised with help from Qatar, the statement said.
