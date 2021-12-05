President Kovind to pay four-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
He will visit the Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday, it said.
On December 7, the President will visit the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune, witness a flying display and interact with air warriors.
Kovind will present the President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday, the statement said.
