FACTBOX-The deadly perils faced by migrants crossing Mexico to U.S.

At least 54 people were killed when a truck overturned on a highway in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Thursday. Its trailer was full of people from Central America seeking to reach the United States. The accident caused one of the worst death tolls of migrants in Mexico in the past decade. What follows are other incidents in which groups of migrants have died trying to reach the United States.

Tamaulipas migrant massacre, 2010 Seventy-two migrants primarily from Central America were murdered https://www.reuters.com/article/oukwd-uk-mexico-violence-idAFTRE67P3D520100827 in the San Fernando area of the northern state of Tamaulipas. The group was mostly from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, but also included people from Ecuador, Brazil and India, the U.N. human rights office reported.

Tabasco train derailment, 2013 At least six people were killed when a cargo train nicknamed "La Bestia" (The Beast) derailed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-derailment-idUSBRE97O09Z20130825 in a remote area of the southern state of Tabasco. Many migrants have fallen to their deaths or suffered injuries on the train while hitching a ride to the U.S. border, with people perched on slippery roofs or hanging from handles between cars.

Dehydration deaths on Texas border, 2019 Seven migrants, including a woman, two babies and a toddler, died from extreme summer heat https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-death-idUSKCN1TQ0D7 and dehydration after crossing the Mexican border into Texas. In another incident, a six-year-old girl from India died from heat stroke in Arizona after smugglers left a group of migrants in a remote desert location.

Drownings in Rio Grande, 2019 A migrant from El Salvador and his 24-month-old daughter drowned https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-mexico-idUSKCN1TR23Q trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas. A photo of the two lying face-down in the water drew international attention, becoming a symbol of criticism over then-President Donald Trump's hardline migration policies. Many migrants have died while fording the river that divides the two countries.

Tamaulipas migrant massacre, 2021 The bodies of 19 people were found along a popular migrant smuggling route in a remote area of Tamaulipas in the municipality of Camargo, many of them badly charred and with gunshot wounds. The victims included 16 migrants from Guatemala, all from the town of Comitancillo https://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-mexico-massacre-idUSKBN2B42FW, and two Mexicans.

Veracruz road accidents, 2020, 2021 Four Cuban migrants were killed and another eight were injured when the van they were riding in overturned on a highway in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz in September 2021, according to Mexican media and state authorities.

The previous year, a bus carrying migrants overturned on another Veracruz highway https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-immigration-mexico-crash-idUKKBN1ZY2XE, killing one person and injuring 81. The passengers were mostly from Guatemala and Honduras. California border crash, 2021

A highway crash in California https://www.reuters.com/article/us-california-crash-idUSKCN2AV30B a few miles north of the border left 13 people dead, mostly Mexican nationals. The victims were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

