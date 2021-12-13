Left Menu

Sherpa brothers set out for grand slam of mountaineering

Two brothers who are among Nepals most famous Sherpa guides set out on Monday to scale the highest peaks on each of the worlds seven continents, in a sweeping global trek that will take them across both the North and South Poles.Mingma Sherpa and Chhang Dawa Sherpa have already climbed the 14 highest peaks in the world every one of which is in Asia.

13-12-2021
Two brothers who are among Nepal's most famous Sherpa guides set out on Monday to scale the highest peaks on each of the world's seven continents, in a sweeping global trek that will take them across both the North and South Poles.

Mingma Sherpa and Chhang Dawa Sherpa have already climbed the 14 highest peaks in the world — every one of which is in Asia. Their youngest brother, Tashi Lakpa, who will join on the worldwide adventure, has climbed six of those peaks.

“We were the first brothers to climb all 14 highest mountains in the world and now we are setting out to climb the highest peaks in the seven continents and reach both the Poles to become the grand slam brothers of mountaineering' in the climbing community,” Mingma told The Associated Press in Kathmandu.

The three brothers plan to fly out of Nepal on Monday to Antarctica to begin their journey by climbing Mount Vinson and then skiing to the South Pole.

Mingma said they plan to complete the trip within a year and are paying for their adventure with their own money. The brothers have already scaled Mount Everest which is the highest mountain in Asia. After Mount Vinson in Antarctica, they will have the top peaks of five other continents to scale, and then the North Pole.

The brothers operate the Seven Summits Treks in Kathmandu, which is the largest expedition organizer in the country. Most of the climbers on Mount Everest sign up with their company because of their experience and reputation as the most prominent outfitters on Nepal's mountains.

