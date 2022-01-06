Flight operations resume at J-K's Srinagar airport as weather improves
Srinagar, Jan 6 PTI Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday after remaining adversely affected due to snowfall, officials said here. Some of the early morning flights were delayed due to poor visibility, an Airports Authority of India official told PTI.Flight operations to and from the airport have, however, resumed, he said.
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday after remaining adversely affected due to snowfall, officials said here. Some of the early morning flights were delayed due to poor visibility, an Airports Authority of India official told PTI.
Flight operations to and from the airport have, however, resumed, he said. Snowfall and low visibility across Kashmir forced cancellation of 37 of the 42 scheduled flights on Wednesday while the air traffic to and from the Srinagar airport was severely affected on Tuesday, too.
