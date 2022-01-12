Left Menu

Honda Motorcycle launches new bike CB300R at Rs 2.77 lakh

The slipper function reduces unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides, the company said.With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R, HMSI Managing Director, President CEO Atsushi Ogata said.The Neo-Sports Cafe inspired 2022 CB300R was unveiled in December at the India Bike Week.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its new bike CB300R priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bookings for the bike are open from Wednesday for the new CB300R at Honda's exclusive premium BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships across India, HMSI said in a statement.

The new CB300R is powered by a 286cc 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine. It comes equipped with an assist and slipper clutch, which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism. The slipper function reduces unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides, the company said.

''With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The Neo-Sports Cafe inspired 2022 CB300R was unveiled in December at the India Bike Week.

