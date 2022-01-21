Left Menu

Germany to lift minimum wage to 12 euros per hour from October - draft law

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:30 IST
  • Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats are pushing ahead with one of their key election promises by increasing the national minimum wage to 12 euros ($13.62) per hour from October onwards, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Currently, Germany's minimum wage is 9.82 euros per hour. It will increase to 10.45 euros per hour from July.

Social Democrat Labour Minister Hubertus Heil estimates that 6.2 million workers will benefit from the wage increase that this will cost employers 1.63 billion euros in the October-December period, according to the draft law. ($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

