Left Menu

J&K becomes first UT to be integrated with national single window system

In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor said his administration is linking Jammu and Kashmir into a web of partnerships with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in our regulatory institutions and system.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:29 IST
J&K becomes first UT to be integrated with national single window system
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the national single window system as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the J&K single-window portal, integrating it with the national single-window system. While 130 industrial services have been made online on a single-window system, over 160 more services would be integrated this year, the Lt Governor said. In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor said his administration is linking Jammu and Kashmir into a web of partnerships with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in “our regulatory institutions and system”. “In the last one year since the launch of the new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make Jammu and Kashmir more competitive and more lucrative for industries and service enterprises,” Sinha said.

In January last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level.

“After years of poor performance in industrialisation, Jammu- Kashmir is at a new stage in its development trajectory. We are committed to strengthening the industrial ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of our society in Jammu-Kashmir,” he said.

The Lt Governor said J&K is the first UT to be integrated with the National Single Window System.

“We are ensuring 'Ease of Doing Business' & 'Ease of Living' through minimum regulatory compliance burden.” “We are linking Jammu Kashmir into a web of partnership with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in our regulatory institutions and systems,” Sinha said.

“We are also giving focused attention to the growth of dynamic sectors including real estate, horticulture and tourism to create large employment opportunities,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022