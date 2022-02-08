Left Menu

ADB announces $500,000 grant to help Tonga restore life-sustaining services

The islands of ‘Atata, Mango, Fonoifua, and Nomuka experienced extensive damage. Residents from these islands were moved to evacuation centers on other islands.

ADB | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:26 IST
ADB announces $500,000 grant to help Tonga restore life-sustaining services
The $500,000 grant comes from ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund and is in addition to the $10 million quick-disbursing contingent grant financing that ADB provided to Tonga on 21 January for tsunami recovery.   Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Tonga

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced a $500,000 (1.13 million pa'anga) grant to the Government of Tonga to help restore life-sustaining services following the extensive damage from an undersea volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga and around the Pacific.

"An estimated 84% of Tonga's population was affected by this twin disaster," said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez. "This grant will help the government with its immediate relief efforts which are focused on the provision of food; nonfood items, including water containers, hygiene kits, and household items; shelter; and clean-up of the ashfall."

The Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai undersea volcano, located about 65 kilometers north of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, erupted on 15 January which produced an ash cloud that rose to 30 kilometers and launched an estimated one cubic kilometer of material into the atmosphere. Ashfall has impacted all Tonga's island groups, resulting in buried crops, damaged public infrastructure and houses, and contaminated water supplies. The death toll remains at four. The Government of Tonga declared a state of emergency on 19 January.

The islands of 'Atata, Mango, Fonoifua, and Nomuka experienced extensive damage. Residents from these islands were moved to evacuation centers on other islands. There are reports of damage to government buildings, including health centers in 'Eua and Ha'apai. Access to safe drinking water is one of the highest concerns. Transport has been impacted, particularly erosion of coastal roads and some reported damage to outer island ports.

The $500,000 grant comes from ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund and is in addition to the $10 million quick-disbursing contingent grant financing that ADB provided to Tonga on 21 January for tsunami recovery.

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022