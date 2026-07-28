Maldini and Leonardo's Surprise Exit Sparks Crisis in Italian Football

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have abruptly resigned from their roles at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), mere days after their appointments. Their departure complicates efforts to rejuvenate Italy’s national team, leaving newly appointed FIGC President Giovanni Malago to contend with a leadership void amid Italy's recent soccer struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 00:05 IST
Maldini and Leonardo's Surprise Exit Sparks Crisis in Italian Football
Paolo Maldini
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a surprising turn of events, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have decided to step down from their roles at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), according to Sky Sport Italia.

Maldini had only recently taken up the role of technical director to help revamp Italy's national team, following their third consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup. His resignation, just 16 days after his appointment, comes alongside Leonardo's departure, who was appointed as his adviser.

Their exit follows Andrea Pirlo's withdrawal from consideration as national team coach, amid controversy over his Russian betting company ties. This departure leaves FIGC President Giovanni Malago scrambling to find new leadership amid Italy's ongoing soccer crises.

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