Saudi Arabia Thwarts Drone Attack on Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia thwarted drone attacks targeting its vital oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh on Monday, according to the Saudi Defence Ministry. The drones, intercepted and destroyed mid-flight, were launched by Iran-backed armed groups from Iraq.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, asserting its right to respond to the sources of what it called 'the aggression' and to deter such threats in the future. The ministry emphasized the kingdom's resolution to protect its vital infrastructure.

In response, the Saudi government urged the Iraqi administration to enforce measures that prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks on Saudi Arabia. Iraq's Prime Minister ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, affirming Iraq's stance against becoming a base for aggression against neighboring nations.