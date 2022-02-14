India pavilion records 1 million visitors at Dubai EXPO 2020: Comm min
The India pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai has surpassed 1 million footfalls as on February 13, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said that the pavilion has been one of the key attractions at the expo. Presently, the India Pavilion is hosting Andhra Pradesh Week.
- Country:
- India
The India pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai has surpassed 1 million footfalls as on February 13, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had inaugurated the pavilion on October 1, last year. The number of visitors to the Pavilion stood at 10,07,514 as on February 13, it said in a statement. ''A million hearts beating out for our billion dreams! It's a proud moment as the India Pavilion @EXPO2020Dubai marks a new milestone in footfalls. The New India journey has captivated the world #MillionAtIndiaPavilion," Goyal said in a tweet. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said that the pavilion has been one of the key attractions at the expo. ''The Expo has given us a great opportunity to showcase India's prowess in key growth sectors and its vibrant cultural diversity. The India Pavilion is a legacy pavilion, which showcases the synergies, shared vision and complementary strengths of India and the UAE,'' Sudhir added. Presently, the India Pavilion is hosting 'Andhra Pradesh Week'. It has also hosted many states like Kerala, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. In the coming weeks, the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
