Left Menu

India pavilion records 1 million visitors at Dubai EXPO 2020: Comm min

The India pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai has surpassed 1 million footfalls as on February 13, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said that the pavilion has been one of the key attractions at the expo. Presently, the India Pavilion is hosting Andhra Pradesh Week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:26 IST
India pavilion records 1 million visitors at Dubai EXPO 2020: Comm min
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

The India pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai has surpassed 1 million footfalls as on February 13, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had inaugurated the pavilion on October 1, last year. The number of visitors to the Pavilion stood at 10,07,514 as on February 13, it said in a statement. ''A million hearts beating out for our billion dreams! It's a proud moment as the India Pavilion @EXPO2020Dubai marks a new milestone in footfalls. The New India journey has captivated the world #MillionAtIndiaPavilion," Goyal said in a tweet. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said that the pavilion has been one of the key attractions at the expo. ''The Expo has given us a great opportunity to showcase India's prowess in key growth sectors and its vibrant cultural diversity. The India Pavilion is a legacy pavilion, which showcases the synergies, shared vision and complementary strengths of India and the UAE,'' Sudhir added. Presently, the India Pavilion is hosting 'Andhra Pradesh Week'. It has also hosted many states like Kerala, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. In the coming weeks, the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022