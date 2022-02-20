World Bank readies $350-mln disbursement to Ukraine -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 00:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The World Bank Group is readying a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine that the group's board will consider by the end of March, according to a statement on Saturday.
In a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, World Bank President David Malpass said the group will continue to support the Ukrainian people and economy for short- and long-term financing needs, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Malpass
- Ukraine
- World Bank
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine skater Shmuratko cleared to compete
EXPLAINER: Ukraine not joining NATO so why does Putin worry?
First group of US troops lands in Poland in response to Ukraine crisis: Reports
France's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions