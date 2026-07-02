Political Tensions Rise as Russia's Yabloko Party Faces Crackdown
Elena Perepelitsa of Russia's Yabloko party was detained on charges related to donations to a banned organization. This comes amidst heightened political tensions with elections and anti-war sentiment being suppressed. Meanwhile, journalist Sergei Mingazov, charged with spreading false information, has passed away.
An ongoing political crackdown in Russia has led to the detention of Elena Perepelitsa, a member of the liberal Yabloko party, known for its opposition to the war in Ukraine. The party claims she was taken into custody due to alleged donations to a prohibited organization.
This incident follows the recent conviction and seven-year sentencing of Yabloko's deputy leader Maxim Kruglov for disseminating 'falsehoods' about the Russian military. These developments occur as Russia is set to hold elections for the State Duma this September, under a cloud of ongoing military conflict and drone attacks disrupting daily life.
Meanwhile, in a separate yet linked story, the Russian edition of Forbes reported the death of journalist Sergei Mingazov at age 57 due to cancer. Mingazov had been embroiled in a long-standing legal battle over accusations of spreading false information about the war.
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