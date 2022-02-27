Left Menu

32 Guj students who landed in Delhi after evacuation from Ukraine to be brought back home in bus

From there, they will be brought to Gujarat in a state road transport Volvo bus, the chief ministers office in a statement.The state government earlier also arranged two buses to bring 44 Gujarati students from Mumbai, where they arrived by a special flight on Saturday night, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:04 IST
The Gujarat government has arranged a bus to bring back 32 students belonging to the state who arrived in New Delhi in a special flight on Sunday after evacuation from Ukraine, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight of Air India (AI) bringing back 219 people from Bucharest, Romania, to Mumbai in the evening.

The second evacuation flight of the AI carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday, officials said.

According to the CMO, 32 Gujarati students stranded in Ukraine arrived safely in New Delhi on Sunday morning by the rescue flight and they were overjoyed to be back home.

''These students have been taken to the Gujarat Bhavan under the guidance of Arti Kanwar, resident commissioner, Government of Gujarat, New Delhi. From there, they will be brought to Gujarat in a state road transport Volvo bus,'' the chief minister's office in a statement.

The state government earlier also arranged two buses to bring 44 Gujarati students from Mumbai, where they arrived by a special flight on Saturday night, it said. Another special flight to land in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon also has some students from Gujarat, the CMO said.

